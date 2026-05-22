Twisha Sharma case: Madhya Pradesh govt gives consent for CBI investigation

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Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Twisha Sharma death case and granted consent for the agency to take over the investigation.

According to a notification issued by the Madhya Pradesh Home Department, the state government has consented to transfer the investigation of Crime No. 133/2026 registered at Katara Hills Police Station, Bhopal, to the CBI.

The consent also covers the investigation of offences connected to the case, including conspiracy and related matters.

Earlier in the day, the family of late Twisha Sharma also wrote to the Bhopal Police Commissioner and demanded immediate legal action against the accused Samarth Singh, including proclamation proceedings and attachment of property.

In the letter addressed to the Police Commissioner, Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, alleged that despite serious charges and legal proceedings already underway, the accused Samarth Singh has not been arrested so far, raising concerns over the fairness of the investigation.

The family sought immediate legal measures, including the issuance of a proclamation notice and property attachment if the accused is absconding or avoiding arrest.

“If the accused Samarth Singh is evading arrest or is unavailable, legal proceedings for proclamation and attachment of property should be initiated by approaching the competent court,” the letter stated.

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Twisha’s family also raised several questions before the police, asking whether the accused was cooperating with the investigation and whether adequate examination of digital activity, financial transactions and other evidence had been conducted.

The family further questioned whether any protection or shelter was being extended to the accused and sought regular updates on the progress of the investigation. The letter also called for better coordination and transparency between the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the victim’s family, requesting details of officers involved in the probe and an official point of contact.

The family maintained that it was not seeking any action outside the legal process, but only a fair, transparent and impartial investigation.

Meanwhile, Enosh George, counsel of Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh, had earlier arrived at her residence in Bhopal and told reporters, “I have nothing to tell you. We will certainly tell you once there is something.”

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. Police registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

(Source: ANI)