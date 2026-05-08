TVK’s Vijay likely to meet Tamil Nadu Governor at 4:30 PM

Advertisement

Chennai: Amid ongoing political tensions over government formation in Tamil Nadu, Tamilaga Vetrri Kazhagam chief Vijay has sought an appointment to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at 4:30 PM on Friday.

Meanwhile, TVK leader CTR Nirmal Kumar has reached the Communist Party of India headquarters, Balan Illam, as the CPI is holding an executive meeting to discuss whether they will withdraw their support to Vijay.

Vijay’s TVK has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict delivered a fractured mandate.

The TVK has emerged as the single largest party but fell short of the 118-seat majority required to form a government. To bridge this gap, Vijay has been actively reaching out to Congress, who already extended support, bringing the TVK tally closer to the mark.

Advertisement

TVK founder and actor turned politician Vijay has met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar twice in the past 24 hours, urging him to invite the party to form the government.

However, the Governor has so far not extended a formal invitation to the newly formed party, keeping political suspense alive in the state.

Amid speculations of the DMK and the AIADMK likely in talks over an unprecedented alliance to form the government in the state, Vijay’s TVK has threatened all of its 107 MLAs will resign if such a development takes place.