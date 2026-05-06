TVK leader Vijay to take oath as new Chief Minister on May 7

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Chennai: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party leader Vijay Thalapathy is likely to take oath as new Chief Minister in Chennai tomorrow, according to ANI. The event is going to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Congress Political Affairs Committee on Wednesday unanimously decided to support TVK Leader Thiru Vijay to form a secular government.

The party said that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government and it is determined not to “have BJP and its proxies” run the government in the southern state.

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This comes following the request of TVK party that requested Congress’s support to form a secular government in Tamil Nadu.

TVK won majority of seats in assembly elections of Tamil Nadu, 108 seats out of 234 seats. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won 59 seats, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK) with 47 and Indian National Congress (INC) in 5 seats.

Now all the people are curious on how the final government will take shape and when Vijay will officially take oath as Chief Minister. And the silences breaks as he is likely to become the Chief Minister tomorrow.

Also Read: TVK chief Vijay likely to meet Tamil Nadu Governor tomorrow for government formation