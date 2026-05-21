TVK expands coalition cabinet, 21 ministers sworn in amid AIADMK rebel buzz

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Bangalore: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, moved a step further in strengthening its political presence after 21 ministers were sworn in as part of a major coalition cabinet expansion.

The swearing-in ceremony has sparked intense political discussions across Tamil Nadu, with growing speculation over support from AIADMK rebel factions and Left-leaning political groups. The development is being seen as one of the biggest political moves by TVK since Vijay formally entered active politics.

According to reports, the cabinet expansion aims to provide broader representation to alliance partners and regional leaders as the coalition attempts to strengthen its base across the state. Political observers believe the move could reshape opposition politics in Tamil Nadu ahead of future elections.

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The presence and possible backing of AIADMK rebel groups have especially drawn attention, as internal divisions within the party continue to remain a major political issue. Discussions around coordination between TVK and smaller regional or Left-supported groups have further fuelled speculation about a broader anti-establishment political front.

While official details regarding future alliance arrangements are still awaited, the swearing-in of 21 ministers has already become a major talking point in the state’s political landscape. Analysts say the development reflects TVK’s efforts to move beyond celebrity-driven politics and establish itself as a serious political force in Tamil Nadu