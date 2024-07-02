TV Ravichandran appointed as Dy NSA, Rajinder Khanna appointed as Addl National Security Advisor

New Delhi: Special Director in Intelligence Bureau, TV Ravichandran appointed as Deputy National Security Advisor.

Similarly, Deputy National Security Advisor & former R&AW Chief Rajinder Khanna appointed as Additional National Security Advisor.

In pursuance of approval of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet conveyed on July 2, TV Ravichandran is appointed to the post of Dy NSA, NSCS vice Shri Rajinder Khanna, for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, initially unto the date of his superannuation on 31 August and thereafter on re-employment on contact basis as per usual terms and conditions as are applicable to Dy, NSA, reads an order that has now been National Security Council Secretariat today.