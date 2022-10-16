TV actress Vaishali Takkar commits suicide at her Indore residence

By Rachna 0
vaishali takkar
Image credit- Instagram/vaishali takkar

Television actress Vaishali Takkar, known for her roles in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,’ committed suicide on Sunday. Tejaji Nagar police recovered her body from her Indore residence.

As per the reports, a suicide note was found near her body and the reason for her death is said to be a love affair of the actress.

Apart from her roles in popular TV serials, Vaishali was also a participant in Bigg Boss.

Further investigation is underway.

You might also like
Nation

Amul milk price rises by Rs 2 per litre; third hike in one year

Nation

Jharkhand girl forced to strip by teacher, sets herself on fire

Nation

India reports 2,401 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, 21 deaths

Nation

Eateries in Bengaluru can stay open till 1 am: Police commissioner

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.