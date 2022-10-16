TV actress Vaishali Takkar commits suicide at her Indore residence

Television actress Vaishali Takkar, known for her roles in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,’ committed suicide on Sunday. Tejaji Nagar police recovered her body from her Indore residence.

As per the reports, a suicide note was found near her body and the reason for her death is said to be a love affair of the actress.

Apart from her roles in popular TV serials, Vaishali was also a participant in Bigg Boss.

Further investigation is underway.