Tushar Mehta re-appointed as Solicitor General of India

New Delhi: Tushar Mehta was re-appointed as the Solicitor General for India for a term of three years. The Government of India issued a letter on Friday that stated about the re-appointment.

As per the letter issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions the date of re-appointment of Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General of India is 1st July, 2023.

Similarly, Vikramjit Banerjee, K M Nataraj, Balbir Singh, S V Raju, N Venkataraman and Aishwarya Bhati were also re-appointed for a period of three years as Additional Solicitors General for the Supreme Court of India.

Reportedly, Mehta was appointed as the Solicitor General on October 10, 2018 since then he has been granted extension for two times. He got his first extension in 2020.

The committee also approved the re-appointment of the following officers: Chetan Sharma, ASG High Court of Delhi; Satya Pal Jain, ASG Punjab and Haryana High Court; Devang Girish Vyas, ASG High Court of Gujarat; and, Dr. Krishna Nandan Singh, ASG High Court of Patna. The appointment will be valid for three years too.

