Turkey Earthquake: Indian Air Force C-17 sent to Turkey with NDRF search & rescue teams

New Delhi: India has sent Indian Air Force C-17 to Turkey with search and rescue teams of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and medical teams along with relief material. This aircraft is part of a larger relief effort that will be undertaken by the IAF along with other Indian organisations, informed Indian Air Force.

As per the decision taken at a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) chaired by Dr PK Mishra, two NDRF teams comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment was flown to the earthquake-hit areas for search and rescue operations.

The PMO released a statement that said, “Medical Teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi condoled the deaths in Turkey earthquake. “Deeply pained to learn that the devastating earthquake has also affected Syria. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. We share the grief of Syrian people and remain committed to provide assistance and support in this difficult time”, the prime minister tweeted.

More than 4000 people died and thousands injured after a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria. The devastating earthquake in Turkey destroyed many buildings, causing people to be stuck under rubble. Search for survivors in the rubble are underway. The country was hit with three powerful earthquakes in one day.