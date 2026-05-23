Tulsi Gabbard resigns as Trump’s intelligence chief to support husband battling rare bone cancer

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New-Delhi: Tulsi Gabbard has resigned from her role as Director of National Intelligence in President Donald Trump’s administration, citing her husband’s diagnosis with an “extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

Gabbard informed Trump of her decision during a meeting in the Oval Office today. Her resignation will take effect on June 30.

The 45-year-old also shared her resignation letter on X (formerly Twitter) in which she said her husband, Abraham, has been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.

He will be facing “major challenges” in the coming weeks, Gabbard said, adding that she has decided to step away from public service to support her husband in this battle.

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“Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage-standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns, and now my service in this role,” Gabbard said.

“His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position,” she added.

I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead @ODNIgov for the last year and a half. Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare… pic.twitter.com/PS0Dxp5zpd — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 22, 2026

Donald Trump also confirmed her resignation saying, “Unfortunately, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the administration on June 30th,” Trump said.” President Trump further said Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence after Gabbard’s departure.