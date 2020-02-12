New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the visit of US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump in February end will go a long way in further cementing the friendship between the two countries.

In a series of Tweets, the Prime Minister said that the US President and his wife will be visiting in India on February 24 and 25.

“Extremely delighted that @POTUS@realDonaldTrump (Donald Trump) and @FLOTUS (Melania Trump) will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship,” Modi tweeted.

Modi further said that India and the US share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism and that both nations are “cooperating extensively” on a wide range of issues.

He also mentioned that the friendship between the two countries is beneficial for all. “Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world.”

It would be Trump’s first trip to India after becoming the US President.

The US President and the country’s First Lady Melania Trump will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad during the two-day visit.

Trump’s visit is expected to further strengthen the Indo-US strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people. Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, had travelled to India twice, in 2010 and 2015.