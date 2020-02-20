Trump’s official chopper Marine One arrives in Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar, Feb 20: After the US Hercules plane, another US Air Force aircraft arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday ahead of US President Donald Trump’s two-day India visit, starting on February 24.

The second aircraft carried the US President’s official chopper, ‘Marine One’. The earlier aircraft had brought cars and security equipment for Trump’s three-hour visit to Gujarat.

Trump is expected to use ‘Marine One’ to travel from the Motera Cricket Stadium, which has a helipad, to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to board Air Force One to travel to Agra to see Taj Mahal.

Trump will be received at the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They will participate in a roadshow themed ‘Unity in Diversity’ to the stadium where ‘Namaste Trump’ event is being organised. Around one lakh people from across Gujarat have been invited to welcome them.

The newly built Motera stadium is world’s largest cricket stadium with over 1-lakh spectator capacity.