Truck plunges into massive sinkhole in Maharashtra, camera captures shocking incident, WATCH

Maharashtra: A dramatic turn of events happened earlier today when a truck fell upside down within the premises of the city post office, causing significant disruption.

A video of a truck overturning within the premises of the city post office after the ground, paved with interlocking cement blocks caved in, is going viral on internet today. The video has been shared by the official Instagram page of Times of India.

A force of 20 fire officer of the fire department and local police officials have been deployed for the rescue operation.

As per information, This incident took place on Budwar Peth area of Pune city on September 20. The truck belongs to the Pune municipal corporation. It was there for the drainage cleaning work.

Nilesh Mahajan, Fire Department PRO said, “we got the news about a truck falling into the pit around 4-4.15 pm today. we were informed that a truck was there for the drainage cleaning work and suddenly fell into the pit. we found out that the truck belongs to the Pune municipal corporation. The pit might be of 40-50 ft deep. Several two-wheelers also fell into the sinkhole, along with the truck. We immediately alerted our team and called the JCB machines and cranes to pull the truck out. The driver successfully managed to jump out from the truck. Fortunately no injuries have reported till now.”

The exact cause of the sinkhole is still under investigation .

