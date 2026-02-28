Truck collides with bus in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon; traffic movement affected

Advertisement

Jalgaon: A truck collided with a bus on the Paldhi-Tarsod-Jalgaon bypass highway, police said. A portion of the road was left blocked due to the impact of the accident.

This was followed by another accident involving four to five cars, as traffic movement on one side of the highway was stopped.

Police Constable Paldhi Police Station, Mahesh Devre said, “In the evening, a call came that a truck and a bus had met with an accident, due to which the entire route was blocked… Then the vehicles on this road also started going through the other road, and then 4-5 vehicles also met with an accident.”

Advertisement

According to the police, the vehicles have been damaged, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

(Source: ANI)