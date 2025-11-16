Trouble mounts for Mahua Moitra, Chargesheet likely in cash-for-query case

Advertisement

New Delhi: Trouble mounts for Mahua Moitra as Chargesheet likely in cash-for-query case.

As per information, charge sheet likely to be filed against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query case as Lokpal has allowed CBI to file chargesheet in this case.

Chargesheet will be filed against Mahua and businessman Darshan Hiranandani. CBI will file this chargesheet in the designated court within four weeks.

Along with this, the investigating agency will share a copy of it with the Lokpal.

In 2023, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had filed a cash-for-query complaint against Mahua. He had alleged that Mahua had accepted Rs 2 crore in cash, expensive gifts and favors from Hiranandani to ask 58 parliamentary questions targeting Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Modi.

Nishikant gave Hiranandani’s affidavit as proof of this. In which he admitted that he had uploaded questions from Dubai and other places using Moitra’s Lok Sabha login. And provided financial assistance for his bungalow renovation and travel.