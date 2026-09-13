Tripura cracks down on unregistered mental health, rehab centres; 19 notices issued

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Agartala: In a significant step towards strengthening patient safety, accountability and regulatory compliance in the mental healthcare and rehabilitation sector, the Tripura State Mental Health Authority has issued notices to 19 unregistered rehabilitation centres and mental health establishments operating across the state.

The action is in line with the Tripura government’s emphasis on good governance, strict regulatory oversight and protection of the rights and safety of vulnerable citizens, particularly those undergoing mental healthcare and rehabilitation.

According to an official, all 19 organisations have been directed to submit their replies within seven days of receiving the notices and explain why action should not be initiated against them under the relevant provisions of law.

The authority has also warned that establishments found operating without the required registration or permission and compromising the safety and rights of patients could face action.

Among those served notice is Swapna Foundation in Agartala, which has allegedly been operating a mental health or rehabilitation facility for people struggling with drug addiction without the requisite registration.

The notice to Swapna Foundation was issued recently following the alleged death of a drug addict at the facility. The official said 12 people, including the foundation’s founder, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The organisation has been asked to explain why action should not be taken against it under the relevant provisions of law. The authority has further made it clear that failure to submit a satisfactory response within the stipulated period or non-cooperation with the investigation could result in ex parte action.

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Separate notices have also been issued to 18 other organisations allegedly providing treatment and rehabilitation services to persons with mental illness and drug addiction without valid registration or permission under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

Section 65(1) of the Mental Healthcare Act prohibits the operation of a mental health establishment without registration with the competent authority.

The 18 organisations have similarly been given seven days to respond. The authority has warned that failure to provide a satisfactory explanation or cooperate with the proceedings could lead to ex parte action.

The latest regulatory drive reflects the state government’s focus on ensuring that institutions dealing with vulnerable sections of society operate within the legal framework and maintain appropriate standards of care, safety and dignity for patients.

The move is also expected to strengthen institutional accountability in the rehabilitation sector and ensure that families seeking treatment for mental illness and substance addiction can access regulated and legally compliant facilities.

(ANI)

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