Tripura: Class 10 student drowns while bathing in Udaipur’s Jagannath Dighi

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Udaipur: A Class 10 student drowned while taking a bath in Jagannath Dighi, a prominent pond in Udaipur town of Tripura’s Gomati district, on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The deceased was identified as Debjit De. According to preliminary information, Debjit had gone to Jagannath Dighi with five of his classmates and entered the pond to bathe at around 3 pm.

He reportedly went missing after suddenly getting submerged in the water.

Following the incident, personnel from the administration and Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot and launched a search operation. After a prolonged search, rescuers recovered Debjit’s body from the pond.

He was subsequently taken to Gomati District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Udaipur, with Debjit’s death leaving his family, classmates and the local community shocked.

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More details are awaited.

In a separate incident on September 1, a 19-year-old college student drowned in the Chenab River while taking a bath near the riverbank in the Maitra area of Ramban district, officials said.

The youth was identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Tangar village in Ramban district, as per officials.

According to officials, Kumar was reportedly taking a bath near the Chenab River when he drowned. Following the incident, teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil QRT Ramban reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation.

Similarly, last month, the bodies of two 16-year-old students who drowned while swimming in the Pabbar River in Himachal Pradesh’s Rohru subdivision were recovered following a joint search and rescue operation involving local residents, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and the local administration, officials said.

(ANI)

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