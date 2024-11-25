Tripura: 3.6 magnitude tremor hits North Tripura

By KalingaTV Bureau
North Tripura (Tripura): A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck North Tripura district in Tripura in the wee hours of Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor was recorded at around 3:56 a.m. on Monday and was centered around the North Tripura district.

No casualties have been reported in the area due to the seismic activity.


“EQ of M: 3.6, On 25/11/2024 03:56:54 IST, Lat: 24.20 N, Long: 92.27 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: North Tripura, Tripura,” said the National Center for Seismology in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read: “Odisha is land of saints and scholars, progress of Northeast priority”: PM Modi
