Triple murder in Delhi: Police investigation reveals son to be killer

Delhi: In a shocking revelation, in the triple murder in Delhi the son has allegedly committed the crime. The incident shocked the residents of the capital city of India on Wednesday. According to reports, three of a family including a man, his wife and daughter were stabbed to death in their house. The incident took place in Neb Sarai area of ​​South Delhi.

It is further worth believed that, the fourth member of the family that is their son was saved because had gone out for a walk. The locals immediately informed the police and the cops reached the spot and started an investigation with immediate effect.

The scientific team has reached the spot and is collecting evidence. The bodies shall be sent for postmortem to ascertain the time of death. The police shall check the CCTV footage to know more. Further detailed reports revealed that the triple murder in Delhi was committed by the son.

This is a developing story. Sources in Delhi police confirmed the above details.