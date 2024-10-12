Trichy Flight News: 109 passengers departed for Sharjah

Chennai: After the Air India Express flight to Sharjah, carrying 144 passengers landed safely following a technical issue at the Trichy airport. The airport officials revealed that a separate flight had been provided for the stranded passengers and have already left for Sharjah.

As per information, around 144 passengers were on aboard the flight yesterday, only 109 agreed to travel to Sharjah, while others chose not to travel.

Yesterday, Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah experienced a technical problem (hydraulic failure) hours after takeoff. The flight developed a technical snag mid-air and circled 21 times before making an emergency landing at the airport.

On being informed about the technical issue, the airport prepared for belly landing, in which a plane lands without using its landing gear. However, the flight later landed normally as the landing gear opened successfully.

As a precautionary measure, ambulances and rescue teams were on standby at the airport.

In a statement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said, “The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah has landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport. DGCA was monitoring the situation. The landing gear was opening. The flight has landed normally. The airport was put on alert mode.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin on his X handled mentioned, “I am heartened to hear that the Air India Express flight has landed safely. Upon receiving news of the landing gear issue, I immediately coordinated an emergency meeting with officials over the phone and instructed them to implement all necessary safety measures, including deploying fire engines, ambulances, and medical assistance.”

“I have also now directed the District Collector to ensure the continued safety of all the passengers and to provide further assistance,” he added.

