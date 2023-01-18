Tremors felt as earthquake of 3.4 magnitude stuck Karnataka’s Kalaburagi
Tremors were felt as an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude stuck Karataka's Kalaburagi district in the morning hours on Wednesday.
Tremors were felt as an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude stuck Karataka’s Kalaburagi district. The earthquake stuck in the morning hours of January 18, at 9:48 AM at a depth of 5 km.
National Centerfor Seismology reported Karnataka’s earthquake via a tweet.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 18-01-2023, 09:48:26 IST, Lat: 17.06 & Long: 77.18, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Kalaburagi, Karnataka India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/2edBOXKc7c @Dr_Mishra1966 @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @PMOIndia @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/jHJRRS5OWl
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 18, 2023