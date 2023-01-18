Tremors felt as earthquake of 3.4 magnitude stuck Karnataka’s Kalaburagi

Tremors were felt as an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude stuck Karataka's Kalaburagi district in the morning hours on Wednesday.

Nation
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
karnataka earthquake
Photo Credit: Kashmir Observer

Tremors were felt as an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude stuck Karataka’s Kalaburagi district. The earthquake stuck in the morning hours of January 18, at 9:48 AM at a depth of 5 km.

National Centerfor Seismology reported Karnataka’s earthquake via a tweet.

Related News

112 ft tall Statue of Adiyogi Shiva unveiled on the occasion…

Karnataka road accident takes lives of 6 pilgrims, leaves 16…

7 aborted fetuses in bottles get spotted drifting in drain…

46 monkeys poisoned, stuffed in a bag and beaten to death in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.