Transgender man gets pregnant in Kerala, Photo goes viral: Watch

In an incident of first in its kind in the country a transgender man has got pregnant as claimed in an Instagram post. The incident has reportedly been taken place in Kerala. This is said to be the first such case in India.

“Even though I was not a woman by birth or by my body, my womanhood in me is a dream that I had inside me all the time I grew up knowing that “mother”….. Desires are known. Isn’t it a mother’s dream to wait for nine months for someone who doesn’t even know who she is, after seeing her name and giving her a mountain of dreams? Just like the waiting dream in my flower, I am waiting to hear the call of a mother’s baby voice….only few days. Lord, give me and my life partner who knows my dreams the ability to move forward undeterred in any crisis” – this is what Instagram user paval19 wrote in a post in Malayalam that is translated to English. This post has the photograph where the pregnancy has been shown.

“The much-awaited child, due in March, will be fathered by Zahad Paval (23) — the first trans man to get pregnant through conception in India — his companion of three years, transwoman Ziya (21) announced in an Instagram post,” reported Times Now.