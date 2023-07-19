Transformer explosion kills 15 at river banks of Alakananda river in Chamoli

Chamoli: Atleast 15 people including policeman and three Home Guards died and several injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occured at the site of the Namami Gange project.

Injured have been admitted to the district hospital informed SP Chamoli Parmendra Doval.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his condolences and ordered a magisterial inquiry.

“It is a sad incident. District administration, police, and SDRF have reached the spot. The injured are being referred to higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter. Orders have been given to conduct a Magisterial inquiry,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

State Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said, “15 people have been electrocuted, including a police sub-inspector and three home guards. An investigation is on to establish the cause of the incident.”