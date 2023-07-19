Transformer explosion kills 15 at river banks of Alakananda river in Chamoli

Atleast 15 people died and several injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district

Nation
By Abhilasha 0
Pic Credit: Getty Images

Chamoli: Atleast 15 people including policeman and three Home Guards died and several injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occured at the site of the Namami Gange project.

Injured have been admitted to the district hospital informed SP Chamoli Parmendra Doval.

Must Read

Centre eases Covid guidelines for international travelers,…

Two killed, 13 injured in house collapse in UP’s…

2 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his condolences and ordered a magisterial inquiry.

“It is a sad incident. District administration, police, and SDRF have reached the spot. The injured are being referred to higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter. Orders have been given to conduct a Magisterial inquiry,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

State Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said, “15 people have been electrocuted, including a police sub-inspector and three home guards. An investigation is on to establish the cause of the incident.”

You might also like
Nation

Water level in Yamuna crosses danger mark again in Delhi after fresh spate of rains

Nation

WATCH: Surat Diamond Bourse Overtakes Pentagon as World’s Largest Office…

Nation

Two labourers shot by terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag

Nation

Gold worth Rs 1.03 cr seized at Hyderabad airport, 2 arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans