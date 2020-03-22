Trains, Metros, interstate buses shut till March 31: Centre

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Following a spike in the coronavirus cases across the country, the Central government on Sunday decided to shut down all passenger trains, metros rails and inter-state transport buses till March 31.

In a statement, the Cabinet Secretariat said a meeting was held on Sunday with the Chief Secretaries of all states by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

A statement issued after the meeting said in view of the need to contain the spread of COVID-19, it was agreed that there is urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport, including inter-state transport buses, till March 31.

It was decided that all train services will be “suspended till March 31, including the suburban rail services”.

However, goods trains are exempted from this suspension.

Also, it was decided that all metro rail services will be suspended till March 31.

“State governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in about 75 districts with confirmed COVID 19 cases,” it says.

The inter state passenger transport will also to be suspended till March 31.

IANS