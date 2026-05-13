Training aircraft crashes in Maharashtra’s Baramati

Advertisement

Pune: A two-seater training aircraft crashed in Maharashtra’s Baramati on Wednesday morning. The trainee pilot on board was said to have ejected safely.

The aircraft, operated by Redbird Aviation, went down within the limits of Gojubavi village, triggering a response from local authorities.

However, the exact reason behind the crash has not yet been confirmed. Police teams have reached the spot.

Advertisement

As per Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill says, “Today, at around 8:50 AM, a training aircraft belonging to Red Bird Aviation made a crash landing near Gojubavi village adjacent to the Baramati airport.”

According to preliminary information provided by eyewitnesses present at the scene, the aircraft developed a technical snag while flying at a low altitude. During the crash landing, a part of the aircraft hit a light pole before the aircraft crashed onto the ground. Only one trainee pilot was on board the aircraft. Fortunately, the pilot did not sustain any serious injuries. Upon receiving information about the incident, police personnel immediately rushed to the spot, and a necessary inquiry and further action are underway. Further details will be shared once received,” he said.

The incident comes months after a plane linked to Ajit Pawar had crashed in the same Baramati area.