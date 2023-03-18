Training aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, 2 charred to death!

New Delhi: As many as two persons reportedly killed in Madhya Pradesh today after a training aircraft crashed, reports said. The crash took place in Balaghat district on Saturday.

The two deceased persons are said to be the pilot and trainee pilot of the aircraft, reports say.

The reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained.

“The charred body of a man was found in the mountains of Lanji and Kirnapur areas, about 40 km from the Balaghat district headquarters, near the crash site, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh told PTI in the evening, reported FPJ.

As per reports, the aircraft had taken off from the Birsi airport in Gondia district of Maharashtra bordering Balaghat.