Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar’s mother, seen threatening farmers with gun, arrested

Pune: The Pune Rural Police on Thursday arrested Manorama Dilip Khedkar, the mother of the controversial IAS-Trainee Officer Puja M.D. Khedkar.

The arrest comes after a video went viral on social media brandishing her pistol before farmers over a land dispute in Pune district’s Mulshi village.

This morning, Manorama was hiding in a lodge near the Raigad Fort in Raigad district when Pune Police took her into custody.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged against Manorama Khedkar and her husband Dilip Khedkar based on a complaint by a farmer following the video has gone viral. Sections of the Indian Arms Act were also added to the FIR.

Subsequently, the Pune Commissioner of Police also slapped her with a notice seeking to cancel her firearms licence.

Two days ago, (July 16), following directives from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Mussoorie, the Maharashtra government relieved Puja Khedkar of her duties as IAS-PO and she is expected to return to her alma mater by July 23, for ‘further necessary action’.

