Train stops in middle of bridge, loco pilots risk their lives to fix fault in Bihar, Watch

Patna: In a shocking yet extraordinary event, loco pilots of a passenger train risked their lives by crawling along a bridge’s edge to fix a technical fault in Bihar. The incident occurred in Bihar’s Samastipur district after the train stopped in the middle of a bridge due to technical issue.

According to media reports, one Ajay Kumar and his assistant Ranjit Kumar, the loco pilots of the Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur passenger train precariously crawled along the bridge’s edge, tightly gripping it with their hands, to access the area beneath the train.

Reportedly, the train came to an abrupt halt on the rail bridge between Valmikinagar and Paniahwa due to lakeage in the air pressure.

Following the incident, Samastipur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Vinay Srivastava said media that the locomotive pilots quickly identified the problem as a leakage in air pressure.

“Although reaching the spot was extremely challenging and posed a significant risk to their lives the loco pilots remained composed and used their presence of min. They precariously crawled along the bridge’s edge, tightly gripping it with their hands, to access the area beneath the locomotive. Once there, they successfully plugged the air pressure leakage,” he mentioned.

To praise their remarkable courage, the railway administration has announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 and commendation certificates for both the loco pilots.