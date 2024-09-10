Train derailment attempt, cement blocks found on tracks in Rajasthan’s Ajmer

Ajmer: A major train tragedy was averted after unidentified assailants tried to derail a goods train in Rajasthan’s Ajmer by placing two cement blocks weighing 70 kg each on the rail track.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 10.30 pm between the Saradhna and Bangad stations of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch.

Two Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) officials quickly informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and found two broken cement blocks placed at a distance of 1 km on the sides of the railway tracks.

Subsequently, DFCCIL and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) jointly patrolled the area and found no suspicious activities nearby.

The police have launched a probe into the incident.

A major train tragedy was averted also on Sunday when the Kalindi Express train, travelling from Prayagraj to Bhiwani in Haryana, hit an LPG cylinder placed on the rail track in Kanpur.

The loco pilot applied the brakes after spotting the cylinder, as well as other suspicious items, including a bottle of petrol and matchboxes, on the track.

(Input from agencies)