Train accident averted in Gwalior, iron rods found on tracks

Gwalior: Miscreants are repeatedly plotting to cause train accidents in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Iron rods and cement have been found from the railway tracks in Gwalior. RPF and GRP are investigating the case after receiving the news about the incident.

According to information, iron rods were found lying on the freight train track near Birlanagar station in Gwalior late at night. However, at this time a train was coming on the track, the driver carefully stopped the train before the accident happened. The train narrowly missed a major accident.

A case has been registered against the accused persons. Nearby CCTV footage has also been checked. However, the police have not got any clue as to who was behind such a conspiracy.

On the other hand, a conspiracy had been hatched to cause a train accident in Uttar Pradesh too. A freight train collided with a cement block in Rae Bareli. However, no major accident occurred.