TRAI releases recommendations on encouraging innovative technology

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released its recommendations on “Encouraging Innovative Technologies, Services, Use Cases, and Business Models through Regulatory Sandbox in Digital Communication Sector”.

In view of new technological developments in 5G/6G, Machine to Machine Communications, Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Virtual Reality, and others, there is a need to provide an environment in which new technologies, services, use cases and business models can be tested in live networks, or existing functions or processes can be refined.

To address this pressing need, the Department of Telecommunications wrote to the TRAI on March 10, 2023, requesting, TRAI’s recommendations regarding a regulatory sandbox framework for new services, technologies, and business models in the digital communication industry.

In consideration of the DoT reference, the TRAI published a Consultation Paper (CP) on June 19, 2023, inviting feedback from stakeholders.

Regulatory Sandbox (RS) makes real-time but regulated access to telecom network and customer resources, something that is not possible in conventional methods of lab testing or pilots. Specific and generic exemptions in regulations, valid only for RS testing, are granted for testing of new ideas.

Regulatory bodies in many countries have established such sandbox frameworks. Providing such a framework for live testing in India will encourage more entrepreneurs to develop solutions for the digital communication industry of the country as well as the world.

