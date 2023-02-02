Tragic! Woman, Daughter killed after cement mixer truck crushes car in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a woman and daughter was killed when a concrete mixer truck crushed their vehicle in Bengaluru. The incident took place at Kaggalipura Cross near Bannerghatta Road at around 8.30 am.

The deceased have been identified as Gayathri Kumar and Samatha Kumar, residents of Bengaluru.

According to reports, Gayathri, had gone to drop her daughter Samatha (15) at school when a speeding concrete mixer truck which was coming from the other side lost control over its wheels and toppled on the car.

While the mother-daughter duo were killed on the spot, the driver fled from the accident scene. Later, the bodies stuck inside the car for a long time were recovered with the help of four cranes and a JCB.

The Bannerghatta police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and for causing death due to negligence against the truck driver and efforts are on to track him down.