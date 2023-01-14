Tragic! Rajasthan twin brothers die in a similar manner

Rajasthan: In an unfortunate yet strange incident, 26-year-old twins died in a similar manner on the same day at different places.

The deceased twins identified as Sohan Singh and Sumer Singh were cremated on the same pyre at their native village, Saarno ka Tala.

The entire family is in shock as both the brothers died in a similar manner, one slipped from his residence terrace and other slipped into the water tank.

Sumer had been working in Gujarat’s textile city while Sohan was studying to take Grade II teacher recruitment test in Jaipur, according to cops.

The family informed Sohan that Sumer was on call when he slipped from the roof and died at the hospital during treatment.

Sohan came back home for the funeral of his brother. Sohan had gone to fetch water from the tank at some distance from the house. When he did not return back for a long time, the family members went near the tank and found him floating in the water. They immediately informed the police regarding the incident and the body was sent for post-mortem.

The death of both the brothers have left the whole village in shock.