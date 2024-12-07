Tragic! 5 die, 1 critical as car falls into lake in Telangana, see details

Pochampally: In a tragic road accident in Telangana as many as five people died as their car fell into a lake said reliable reports on Saturday. The accident occurred near Jalalpur village under the jurisdiction of Pochampally police station area in Telangana.

As many as five people were killed and one was seriously injured when the car fell into a lake. It is reported that the car lost control and fell into the lake.

According to the police, the car met with an accident at around 5:30 am on Saturday morning after the driver lost control. There were a total of six passengers in the car. All the passengers were from LB Nagar RTC Colony. Five people died on the spot while one was seriously injured.

The deceased were identified as Bhamsi (23), Dignesh (21), Harsha (21), Balu (19) and Vinay (21). Similarly, the seriously injured person is Manikanth (21). All have identified as residents of Hyderabad. On receiving the information, the Telangana police reached the spot. All the bodies were recovered and the police sent them to a nearby hospital for postmortem.