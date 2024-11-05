Tragic! 4 kids die in locked car in Gujarat due to asphyxiation

Gujarat: At least four children trapped inside a parked car in Randhiya village died from suffocation in the Amreli district of the western Indian state of Gujarat. According to Police reports, the four victims were siblings, the youngest aged two and the elder seven years.

Reportedly, it was a Saturday morning when their parents had stepped out for the day to work at a farm inside an adjacent farmland for some cultivation work. The three children, two sisters, 7 and 4 years old, along with their brothers, 5 and 2 years of age, were playing beside their owner of the farmland, Bharatbhai Mandani’s Hyundai i20.

“The children opened the car with its keys and entered but got locked inside as the doors auto-locked. They could not unlock the doors and died due to suffocation,” said Himkar Singh, superintendent of police, Amreli.

The bodies were found only when their parents returned from work in the evening. The farm owner immediately informed the village sarpanch and the police.

The bodies were taken to Amreli hospital for post-mortem.

The migrant couple from Madhya Pradesh, who had come in search of farm work at Mandani’s farm, has seven children. Police have arranged to send the grief-stricken family back to its native place, said police.

Amreli taluka police have lodged a case of accidental death and started an investigation into the incident.