Tragic! 3-year-old raped and murdered by relative in Andhra Pradesh

By Sudeshna Panda
Minor sexually assaulted in front of younger sister
Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking and tragic incident, a three-year-old was raped and murdered by her relative in Vadamalapet of Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the 22-year-old man has been identified as Sushant. Reports said that, he was lured her with chocolates and taken to a nearby field on Friday evening at around 4:30 pm and then raped and murdered her.

He then buried her body in the same spot. Later however, the police arrested Sushant and sent the victim’s body to the  hospital for a post-mortem. The above details were later on confirmed by Subbarayudu the SP of Tirupati District in Andhra Pradesh.

