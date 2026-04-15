Tragic! 19-year-old dies after speeding sports bike hit divider in Ghaziabad

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Ghaziabad: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old was killed while her friend sustained critical injuries after their sports bike crashed into a divider on a national highway in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The deceased identified as Iqra, was riding a Yamaha R-15 motorbike while her male friend, Hashim, was seated behind her as a pillion passenger.

The video, circulated widely on social media, shows the woman riding the bike at high speed while her friend records the act from behind, raising concerns over reckless driving and road safety. The duo was not wearing helmets at the time of the incident.

📍Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: A sports bike crashed into a divider while Ikra was riding and her friend Hashim was filming. Neither was wearing a helmet. Ikra lost her life in the incident. pic.twitter.com/n5YZXENWMe — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) April 13, 2026

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As per police, one passersby alerted the police, who reached the spot and rushed the duo to a nearby hospital. However, Iqra, suffered serious head injuries, was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Hashim, who sustained critical injuries in the crash, is undergoing treatment and remains in a serious condition.

As per preliminary investigation, the bike being driven at high speed lost control and rammed into the divider. The impact of the collision was so intense that both riders were thrown onto the road.

An investigation is underway.