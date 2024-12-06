Tragic! 11 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

Chitrakoot: In a tragic incident as many as 11 people were killed and 10 were injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot on Friday, said reports.

According to reports, Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said the accident happened when a vehicle collided with a truck while they were returning from Prayagraj after immersing a family member’s ashes.

Around 5:00 to 5:30 am, a car collided with a truck near Raipura police station. The accident occurred when the car, carrying 11 passengers, was returning after immersing the ashes of a family member.

The family belonged to Chhatarpur, they were coming from Prayagraj. It appears that the car driver may have fallen asleep. All occupants of the vehicle were injured, and 11 of them have died.

Further detailed reports awaited. The police investigation is underway in this regard.