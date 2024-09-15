Tragedy strikes: 3-storey building collapsed in Meerut, 10 dead, 5 injured

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic incident, atleast 10 people were killed and 5 others sustain severe injuries after a 3-storey building collapsed in Zakir colony of Meerut District in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Search and rescue operations are ongoing currently.

As per reports, a 3-storey building collapsed in Zakir colony of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh around 4.30 pm on Saturday. Around 15 people were trapped inside the building.

On being informed, the rescue team including local police, NDRF, SDRF and fire brigade teams reached the spot and rescued all of them from the rubble and rushed them to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical Collage for treatment.

The injured ones are undergoing medical treatment.

The team are conducting the operation with cadaver dogs to locate more people trapped under the debris.

Meerut district magistrate Deepak Meena has confirmed the news. Adding further he stated ‘The incident occurred around 4.30 pm in the Zakir colony of Meerut. As told by family and relatives, 15 people were trapped inside the building and all of them has been rescued, 10 out of which have died and 5 are undergoing treatment. The area has been barricaded by the local police. The search operation will continue until no life is detected, ’ as reported by News18.