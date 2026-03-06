Tragedy in Indore: Man dies by suicide following police encounter

Advertisement

Indore: A 23-year-old man, Raj Makwana, lost his life after jumping from the fifth floor of his apartment building in Indore during the early hours of Thursday. The incident has sparked a controversy regarding the conduct of local authorities and the treatment of individuals with mental health challenges.

The sequence of events began between 2:00 am and 3:00 am. Raj, who had been struggling with mental health issues and respiratory discomfort, had stepped outside his flat to get some fresh air. His family noted that he had been largely confined to his home for months due to his condition.

While he was outside, a security guard confronted him about his presence at such a late hour. An argument ensued, leading the guard to summon passing police officers.

Allegations of Police Aggression

When the police arrived, Raj’s family attempted to intervene. They explained his medical history and mental state to the officers, requesting that he be allowed to return home.

The family claims that despite Raj offering an apology to de-escalate the tension, a police officer allegedly slapped him. This physical confrontation reportedly terrified the young man. Fearing that the police intended to arrest him, Raj fled back to his apartment to hide, eventually jumping from the fifth floor shortly thereafter.

According to the sources, authorities state they were called because a young man was causing a disturbance. They claim a response team arrived, counseled both Raj and his mother, and then departed the scene.

As per the sources, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, the tragedy occurred roughly 45 minutes after the officers had left. Raj was then rushed to the hospital after the fall but was declared dead on arrival due to the severity of his injuries.

Raj was the son of a local cook and lived in a government housing scheme apartment with his parents and siblings. While the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, the family remains devastated, questioning why a simple walk for fresh air resulted in a fatal confrontation.