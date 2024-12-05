Traffic advisory of Mumbai police for swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM and Dy CMs on Dec 5

Mumbai: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) and Deputy CMs at 5.30 pm on Thursday, the Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory for the general public.

Devendra Fadnavis will be administered the oath as CM of Maharashtra by Governer, C. P. Radhakrishnan at Azad Maidan alongside Deputies. Besides Fadnavis, outgoing CM Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar, head of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are expected to take oath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony at Mumbai on December 5, today.

Here’s the traffic advisory of Mumbai Police for December 5:

To ensure smooth movement and minimise public inconvenience Mumbai police issued the traffic advisory effective from 12pm on December 5 until the conclusion of the event.

As there are no parking facilities at Azad Maidan Ground, citizens are encouraged to use public transport, particularly trains and local services. The police also urged people to plan their travel accordingly.

NO ENTRY (as & when required)

Mahapalika Marg: Traffic from CSMT Junction to Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction) shall not be allowed. Both Bound.

Diverted route: LT Marg- Chakala Junction- Right turn – DN Road- CSMT Junction- towards to desired destination & vice versa.

Mahatma Gandhi Marg:Traffic shall be prohibited from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (OCS Junction) to Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction). Both Bounds.

Diverted route: 1) LT Marg- Chakala Junction- Right turn – DN Road- CSMT Junction- towards to desired destination and vice versa.

Traffic will be diverted to Maharishi Karve Road – towards to desired destination. Hajarimal Somani Marg: Traffic shall be prohibited from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (OCS Junction) to CSMT Junction.

Diverted route: Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (OCS Junction) – Hutatma Chowk- Kalaghoda- K Dubhash Marg- Shahid Bhagatshing marg – towards to desired destination.

Meghdoot Bridge (Princess Street Bridge) [south bound]- From NS Road and costal road towards Shyamaldas Gandhi Junction.

Diverted route: Commuters shall use NS Road.