Toxic foam in Yamuna River amid soaring pollution level in Delhi

New Delhi: Rising air pollution level in Delhi and toxic foam on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area has been a matter of discussion. The toxic foam is due to the high phosphate content in the Yamuna river which can cause skin and respiratory problems, said experts.

It is worth mentioning here that an anti-dust campaign is being run by the Delhi government against dust pollution since October 7. Under this, so far 523 teams have inspected 2764 construction sites and a fine of Rs 17.40 lakh has been imposed.

The Office of Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed that, “The anti-dust campaign is being continuously monitored from the Green War Room. It is necessary to implement 14 rules related to anti-dust on construction sites, strict action is being taken against those who violate the rules.”

Delhi’s Air Quality Index dropped as the winter is about to set foot in National Capital. A layer of fog engulfs India Gate and surrounding areas as the AQI dropped to 251, categorised as ‘Poor’. Meanwhile, AQI in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area AQI dropped to 334, categorised as ‘Very Poor’.