Toxic foam floating in Yamuna in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, raises pollution concerns ahead of Chhath Puja

New Delhi: The National Capital’s Kalindi Kunj area saw toxic foam floating on the Yamuna River on Friday, raising concerns among residents and political leaders over pollution just ahead of Chhath Puja.

The foam, a sign of high pollution levels, has prompted authorities to spray chemical defoamers to dissolve it.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the Delhi government, blaming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for pollution in the Yamuna. “On the next day of Diwali when we are here at Yamuna ghat, we can see a thick layer of foam on the river. The reason behind this foam (on the river) here is the corruption done by Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party.

Now before Chhath Puja, they are sprinkling chemical defoamer,” Poonawalla said.

“Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for making Delhi a gas chamber; we have to wear masks. They blame UP but forget about stubble burning in Punjab…They did not work on the reasons for pollution in Delhi”, he added.

According to sources, a team from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been involved in cleaning operations and spraying chemicals into the Yamuna River since last week to manage the foam that appears on the water’s surface.

Local resident Hareram expressed similar concerns about pollution’s impact on the upcoming Chhath Puja. Speaking to ANI, he said, “You can see, there is so much pollution here. For Chhath Puja, we’ll now have to think about whether it can even be done here or not.” He further added, “Whichever government it is, they focus on their vote bank, but the public suffers. This is an important festival of the year, so how will people celebrate? They might be forced to do it at home.”

Meanwhile, a thick layer of smog blanketed parts of Delhi on Friday, the day after Diwali, pushing the city’s air quality into the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, raising health concerns among residents.

At around 7:00 a.m., Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 395, Aya Nagar was at 352, Jahangirpuri at 390, and Dwarka reached 376. All these areas reported ‘very poor’ air quality levels, posing significant health risks. (ANI)

