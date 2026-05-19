Tourist killed during violent elephant fight at Dubare camp

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Bangalore: A tourist from Tamil Nadu lost her life after getting caught in a clash between two elephants at Dubare Elephant Camp on Monday.

According to officials, the incident happened during the camp’s popular elephant bathing session near the Cauvery River, where tourists had gathered to watch and interact with the animals. Two elephants, identified as Kanchan and Marthanda, suddenly turned aggressive and started fighting, creating panic among visitors.

During the commotion, one elephant reportedly lost balance and fell, trapping the woman underneath. Despite efforts by mahouts and forest staff to control the elephants and rescue her, she suffered fatal injuries.

The victim was identified as a 33-year-old tourist from Chennai who had visited the camp with her family. Her husband and young daughter reportedly escaped with minor injuries during the chaos.

Videos and visuals from the camp later spread across social media, leaving many people shocked. Several users questioned safety arrangements at wildlife tourism spots where visitors are allowed close interaction with animals.

The video got over 1 million views, with many people commenting on the tragic incident. One user said, “This is so disturbing to watch.” Another user said, “So devastating to see someone’s horrific last moment.”

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Following the incident, Karnataka forest authorities reportedly ordered an inquiry and introduced stricter safety rules at elephant camps across the state. Tourists will no longer be allowed to feed, bathe, or stand too close to elephants during public sessions.

The tragic event has once again highlighted the unpredictable nature of wildlife, even when animals are trained and handled under supervision.

Later, the victim’s family donated her eyes at the hospital in Kushalnagar after the tragic elephant clash at Dubare Camp.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nowsath Mohammed (@nowsathmohammed)

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