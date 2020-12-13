If you also dream of a government job then this good news is for you. Here we are telling you about the top three jobs, where you can apply immediately. These jobs are from different fields. You can apply for these posts according to your educational qualification. Not only this, excellent salary has also been prescribed for all three jobs.

Let’s know which are these jobs, how and for how long to apply.

First Job: This is a golden opportunity to work in Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH). The recruitment of technical consultants is taking place. Engineering graduates can apply for this job till December 26, 2020. Not only this, up to 70,000 salary has also been fixed for these posts. The special thing is that this job will be selected on the basis of only one interview. Then what is the delay, apply immediately without paying any fee.

Second Job: Applications have been sought for recruitment to many posts in National Building Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC). This is a great opportunity for engineering graduates. The application deadline is very close. Interested and eligible candidates should complete the application process before 15 December 2020. Note that candidates up to 35 years of age will be able to apply. The special thing is that the candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview only, there will be no written test. Read the notification for more information.

Third Job: Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Consultant. Candidates will not have to take any written test for this job. Selection will be done on the basis of just one interview. Interested candidates can apply online till December 18, 2020. A salary of 60,000 to 80,000 per month has also been prescribed for candidates on these posts. For information related to this news, you are being given a notification link, do read it.

