Top terrorist arrested in Jammu

By IANS
terrorist
Pic Credit:IANS

Jammu: The J&K police on Saturday arrested the self-styled chief of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) from Jammu, officials said.

He has been identified as Hidayatullah Malik, the chief of LeM which is a front organisation of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

“Malik, a categorised terrorist from Shopian district has been arrested in a joint operation by the Jammu and the Anantnag police,” police said.

“The said terrorist is the chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, a front organisation of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Kashmir valley.”

Police said legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigations are on.

Police also added that during preliminary questioning it has been revealed that they were planning to conduct a terror act in Jammu.

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Jamia Professor brings out book on Covid-19 pandemic, therapy

Nation

Hardcore Maoist Shot Dead In Chhattisgarh

Nation

Chakka Jam: Red Fort Turns Fortress, Delhi Top Cop Takes Stock

Nation

With 11,713 New Infections, India Pushes Tally To 1.08 Crore

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.