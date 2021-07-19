Top LeT terrorist killed during encounter in Shopian of Srinagar

Srinagar: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist commander was among two terrorists killed during an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Check Sadiq area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Monday.

“Top commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram who was active since 2017 neutralised,” police said.

Earlier the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Sunday evening after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

IG Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar has congratulated the police and security forces for carrying out the operation.

