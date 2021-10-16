Top LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed in J&K encounter

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander involved in the killing of two police personnel in Srinagar has been trapped in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Drangbal area of Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, October 16, 2021. (Photo: Nisar Malik /IANS)

Srinagar:  Top LeT commander responsible for the killing of two policemen has been eliminated in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Drangbal area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

“LeT terrorist Umar Mustaq Khandey who martyred our 2 colleagues SgCT Mohammad Yousf and Ct Suhail Ah in Baghat, Srinagar while they were having tea, neutralised in Drangbal, Pampore. Amongst various other crimes of the terrorists, this stands out as most unforgivable,” police said.

“We are committed to hunt down these terrorists who try to create fear among masses and spread mischief and tumult in the valley. Such elements and their name should be excised from society.”

One more terrorist was also killed in the same encounter between terrorists and security forces at Drangbal area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

The fire-fight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

(IANS)

