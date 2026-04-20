Toddler dies after falling into tub filled with water in Uttar Pradesh

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Lucknow: In a tragic accident which took place yesterday morning, a toddler, reportedly said to be 2-year-old girl lost her life after falling into a tub filled with water in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

This incident took place at around 8 AM in the morning when the toddler went near the tub to wash a utensil and lost her balance making her fall into the tub and later she became unconscious while her family members were busy in the kitchen.

Following the incident, when her family members noticed that they haven’t seen her in a while, they began to search for her and found her lying in the tub in a unconscious manner.

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It is being reportedly said that she was immediately taken to a nearby community health center where she was declared dead after conducting an initial checkup.

This incident has horrified the family members of the toddler; she was one of the two daughters of her parents and the youngest one. Her father works as a labourer.