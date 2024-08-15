Today is the day to pay tributes to the Azaadi ke deewane: PM Modi addresses nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort, New Delhi, on the 78th Independence Day. After hoisting the national flag, PM Modi addressed the nation.

While addressing the public, PM Modi said, “Today is the day to pay tributes to the uncountable ‘Azaadi ke deewane’ who made sacrifices for the nation. This country is indebted to them.”

“This year and for the past few years, due to natural calamity, our concerns have been mounting. Several people have lost their family members, property in natural calamity; nation too has suffered losses. Today, I express my sympathy to all of them and I assure them that this nation stands with them in this hour of crisis,” he further mentioned.

“We are proud that we carry the blood of the 40 crore people who had uprooted the colonial rule from India…Today, we are 140 crore people, if we resolve and move together in one direction, then we can become ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles in the way,” he added.

“We gave the mantra for ‘Vocal for Local’. Today, I am happy that Vocal for Local has become a new mantra for the economic system. Every district has started taking pride in its produce. There is an environment of ‘One District One Product’,” PM Modi said while addressing the nation.

“How can we forget the Corona period? Our country administered vaccines to crores of people the fastest of all, across the world. This is the same country where terrorists used to come and attack us. When the armed forces of the country execute surgical strike, when it does airstrike, the youth of the country are filled with pride. That is why the 140 crore citizens of the country are proud today,” he further mentioned.

“For Viksit Bharat 2047, we invited suggestions from the countrymen. The many suggestions we received reflect the dreams and aspirations of our citizens. Some people suggested making India the skill capital, some others said that India should be made a manufacturing hub and the country must become self-reliant. Reforms in governance and justice system, creation of greenfield cities, capacity building, India’s own space station – these are the aspirations of the citizens….When the people of the nation have such big dreams, it takes our self-confidence to newer heights and we become more resolute,” said the Prime Minister.

“Be it tourism, education, health, MSME, transport, farming and agriculture sectors- in every sector a new modern system is being created. We want to move forward by adopting best practices by integration of technology,” he added.

“In last 10 years, 10 crore women joined women self-help groups. 10 crore women are becoming financially independent. When women become financially independent they become part of the decision-making system in a household leading to social change…Till now, 9 lakh crores have been given to self-help groups in the country,” PM Modi.

“We were given a huge responsibility and we introduced major reforms on the ground…I would like to assure the countrymen, our commitment to reforms is not limited to pink paper editorials. Our commitment to reforms is not for a few days of appreciation. Our reform procedure is not under any compulsions, it is with the intention of strengthening the country. That is why, I can say that our path to reforms is the blueprint of growth in a way. This reform, this growth, this change is not just a matter of discussion for debate clubs, intellectual societies and experts. We did not do this for political compulsions…we have just one resolve – Nation First,” he further said.

“Youth of my country does not intend to walk slowly now. Youth of my country does not believe in incremental progress. Youth of my country is in the mood to take a leap, it is in the mood to leap and achieve new goals. I would like to say that this is a golden era for India. Even if we compare it to the global situation, this is a golden era…We should not let this opportunity go to waste…If we go ahead with this opportunity, with our dreams and resolutions, we will be able to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047,” PM Modi added.

“The space sector is an important aspect. We have done many reforms in this sector. Today, many startups are entering this sector. Space sector which is becoming vibrant is an essential element towards making India a powerful nation. We are focusing and giving strength to this sector with a long-term idea,” PM Modi said while speaking about the space sector.

“For working women, maternity leave has been increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. We not only just respect women, we not only take decisions for her sensitively, we make decisions to ensure that the government does not become a hindrance in the requirements of the mother to make her child a quality citizen,” PM Modi mentioned while speaking for women.

“In the next five years, 75,000 new seats will be created in medical colleges in India. Viksit Bharat 2047 should also be ‘Swasth Bharat’ and for this, we have started Rashtriya Poshan Mission,” he further announced.

“We are becoming self-reliant in the defence sector. Today, we have our own identity in defence equipment manufacturing. India is emerging as a defence manufacturing hub,” he said while emphasizing on defence equipment manufacturing industry in the nation.

Emphasizing on business, PM Modi said, “Today, many big companies and investors of the world want to invest in India. This is a golden opportunity. I urge the State governments to make clear policies to attract investors and give assurance of good governance and law and order situation to them. There should be competition between States to attract maximum investors. Their policies should changed or molded as per global requirements…”

Addressing the crime against women, PM Modi mentioned, “I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening – there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, State Governments will have to take this seriously. Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest – this is important to instil confidence in society.

“I would also like to say that when rapes and incidents of atrocities on women occur, it is widely discussed. But when a person of such monstrous tendency is punished, it is not seen in news, but restricted to a corner. It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instill this fear,” he further mentioned about it.

“Today, we also have with us the youth who made the Indian flag fly high in #Olympics. On behalf of 140 crore countrymen, I congratulate all our athletes and players…In the next few days, a huge contingent of India will leave for Paris to participate in the Paralympics. I extend best wishes to all our Paralympians…India organising the G20 Summit on a large scale has proven that India has the capability to organise large-scale events…It is the dream of India to host 2036 Olympics, we are making preparations for that,” the Prime Minister said.