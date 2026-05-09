Today is Independence Day of Bengal”: Bangladesh envoy Dinesh Trivedi on WB government formation

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Kolkata: Former Union Minister and High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi on Saturday termed the formation of the new government in West Bengal as the “Independence Day of Bengal,” saying women across the state have expressed joy and extended their blessings to the BJP-led government.

Speaking to ANI in Kolkata, Trivedi said, “Today is the Independence Day of Bengal. The tears of joy of the women show that they have gained freedom. Their special blessings are with us.”

Earlier, Suvendu Adhikari today took oath as the state’s first BJP Chief Minister, marking an end to 15 years of TMC rule. Five BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu, and Nisith Pramanik, also took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, and Dharmendra Pradhan attended the swearing-in ceremony. Various Chief Ministers, including Manik Saha (Tripura), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Rekha Gupta (Delhi), Pushkar Dhami (Uttarakhand), and several other leaders were also present. Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Prime Minister also met the families of slain BJP workers Debasish Mondal, Soumitra Ghoshal, and Ananda Paul.

Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah,h and several senior BJP leaders.

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The BJP secured a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule in the state. The TMC secured 80 seats in the elections.

Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat.

(With inputs ANI)

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